Phantogram (formerly Charlie Everywhere) is an American music duo from Greenwich, New York, formed in 2007 and consisting of Josh Carter (vocals, guitar) and Sarah Barthel (vocals, keyboards).

The band define their music as electronic rock, dream pop, electronica and trip hop, and have described their sound as "street beat, psych pop". According to Carter, their music has "lots of rhythms, swirling guitars, spacey keyboards, echoes, airy vocals". Carter and Barthel were inspired by artists including: the Beatles, David Bowie, Cocteau Twins, J Dilla, the Flaming Lips, John Frusciante, Serge Gainsbourg, Madlib, Sonic Youth, Yes, Kevin Shields and Prince.

They write and record in a remote barn in Upstate New York called Harmonie Lodge. The band has released three studio albums (Eyelid Movies in 2010, Voices in 2014, and Three in 2016), four EPs (Phantogram and Running From the Cops in 2009, Nightlife in 2011, Phantogram in 2013) and 10 singles.