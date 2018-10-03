The Webb Sisters
The Webb Sisters
The Webb Sisters
The Webb Sisters are a musical duo comprising the siblings Charley and Hattie Webb from Kent, England. They were back-up singers for Leonard Cohen and Tom Petty.
Blue & You
The Webb Sisters
Blue & You
I Still Hear It
The Webb Sisters
I Still Hear It
If It Be You Will
The Webb Sisters
If It Be You Will
Webb Sisters Bob Harris Jingle 2
The Webb Sisters
Webb Sisters Bob Harris Jingle 2
In Your Father's Eyes
The Webb Sisters
In Your Father's Eyes
Baroque thoughts
The Webb Sisters
Baroque thoughts
The Goodnight Song
The Webb Sisters
The Goodnight Song
Amelie's Smile
The Webb Sisters
Amelie's Smile
STILL THE ONLY ONE
The Webb Sisters
STILL THE ONLY ONE
Bob Harris Jingle
The Webb Sisters
Bob Harris Jingle
