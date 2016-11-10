Simon Phillip Cowell (born 7 October 1959) is an English television personality, entrepreneur, and record executive. He has judged on the British television talent competition series Pop Idol (2001–2003), The X Factor (2004–2010, 2014–present) and Britain's Got Talent (2007–present), and the American television talent competition series American Idol (2002–2010), The X Factor (2011–2013), and America's Got Talent (2016–present). Cowell is the principal, founder and chief executive of the British entertainment company Syco.

After some success in the 1980s and 1990s as a record producer, talent scout and a consultant in the UK music industry, Cowell came to public prominence in 2001 as a judge on Pop Idol, a show which he and its creator Simon Fuller successfully pitched to ITV Controller of Entertainment Claudia Rosencrantz. Cowell subsequently created The X Factor (in 2004) and Got Talent (in 2006), shows which have been sold around the world. In 2004 and 2010, Time named Cowell one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In 2008, The Daily Telegraph ranked him sixth in their list of the "100 most powerful people in British culture". The same year he received the Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards. At the 2010 British Academy Television Awards he received the BAFTA Special Award for his "outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry and for his development of new talent." In 2018, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the television category.