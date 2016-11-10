Simon Cowell Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Phillip Cowell (born 7 October 1959) is an English television personality, entrepreneur, and record executive. He has judged on the British television talent competition series Pop Idol (2001–2003), The X Factor (2004–2010, 2014–present) and Britain's Got Talent (2007–present), and the American television talent competition series American Idol (2002–2010), The X Factor (2011–2013), and America's Got Talent (2016–present). Cowell is the principal, founder and chief executive of the British entertainment company Syco.
After some success in the 1980s and 1990s as a record producer, talent scout and a consultant in the UK music industry, Cowell came to public prominence in 2001 as a judge on Pop Idol, a show which he and its creator Simon Fuller successfully pitched to ITV Controller of Entertainment Claudia Rosencrantz. Cowell subsequently created The X Factor (in 2004) and Got Talent (in 2006), shows which have been sold around the world. In 2004 and 2010, Time named Cowell one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In 2008, The Daily Telegraph ranked him sixth in their list of the "100 most powerful people in British culture". The same year he received the Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards. At the 2010 British Academy Television Awards he received the BAFTA Special Award for his "outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry and for his development of new talent." In 2018, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the television category.
- ''I literally did the lot'' Simon Cowell on working his first hit Sinitta's So Machohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d62nf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d62nf.jpg2016-11-10T14:19:00.000ZAn exclusive profile of the man who has dominated the entertainment world in the 21st century, in conversation at his west London home with good friend Jonathan Shalit.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fvb44
''I literally did the lot'' Simon Cowell on working his first hit Sinitta's So Macho
- "Whatever he may have done in the past when he was younger..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04frghp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04frghp.jpg2016-11-09T22:50:00.000ZSimon looks at his relationship with James Arthur.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04frgmg
"Whatever he may have done in the past when he was younger..."
- "I'll never forget the first live show that she ever did..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04frg8s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04frg8s.jpg2016-11-09T22:40:00.000ZSimon Cowell discusses his favourite contestant from the UK and U.S. shows.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04frgc9
"I'll never forget the first live show that she ever did..."
- 'There was always music in the house' Simon Cowell's compares his family homeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f1hpp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f1hpp.jpg2016-11-03T13:58:00.000ZSimon Cowell compares his family homes in conversation with Jonathan Shalit.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f1hvn
'There was always music in the house' Simon Cowell's compares his family homes
- 'I would hope Frank Sinatra would get through X Factor' Simon Cowell on his idolhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqf06.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqf06.jpg2016-11-03T12:40:00.000ZSimon Cowell talks to Jonathan Shalit about his love of Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f19sw
'I would hope Frank Sinatra would get through X Factor' Simon Cowell on his idol
Simon Cowell Tracks
Sort by