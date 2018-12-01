The Thrashing Doves were a London-based rock band. Their line-up consisted of Ken Foreman (vocals/guitar) with Brian Foreman (keyboards), Ian Button (guitar) and Kevin Sargent (drums). The original bass player was Hari Sajjan. Subsequent bass players were James Eller, Claire Kenny and Gail Ann Dorsey. Dorsey went on to work with David Bowie and released her own album, The Corporate World.

In 1987, Bruce Forest remixed "Jesus on the Payroll" using David Cole on piano. They completed a special "Street Mix" which DJ Paul Oakenfold gives credit for starting the Balearic movement in the '90s. The piano lick was sampled for Bocca Juniors.

There is some evidence to suggest that their career was irrevocably harmed when British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher expressed fondness for their video for "Beautiful Imbalance" when she saw it on Saturday Superstore. This came to be known as The Curse of Thrashing Doves. The group came to some prominence in 1988 as the lead support act on tour for Duran Duran.