Sir Leslie Ronald Young, CBE (21 September 1921 – 7 November 2016), known as Jimmy Young, was an English singer, disc jockey and radio personality. Early in his career in the 1950s he had two number ones, "Unchained Melody" and "The Man from Laramie", both in 1955, and several other top ten hits in the UK chart, but he became better known for his long-running show on BBC Radio 2.