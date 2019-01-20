Jimmy YoungBritish singer, disc jockey and radio interviewer. Born 21 September 1921. Died 7 November 2016
Jimmy Young
1921-09-21
Sir Leslie Ronald Young, CBE (21 September 1921 – 7 November 2016), known as Jimmy Young, was an English singer, disc jockey and radio personality. Early in his career in the 1950s he had two number ones, "Unchained Melody" and "The Man from Laramie", both in 1955, and several other top ten hits in the UK chart, but he became better known for his long-running show on BBC Radio 2.
Jimmy Young Tracks
We Won't Live In A Castle
Jimmy Young
The Man From Laramie
Jimmy Young
Unchained Melody
Jimmy Young
Round And Round
Jimmy Young
Too Young
Jimmy Young
I Hadn't Anyone Till You
Jimmy Young
Miss You
Jimmy Young
Eternally
Jimmy Young
Chain Gang
Jimmy Young
