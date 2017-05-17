Los Angeles Police Department
Los Angeles Police Department
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfd4a9b5-a955-48e3-a6ae-59a2530b5842
Tracks
Sort by
The Plane
Los Angeles Police Department
The Plane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Plane
Last played on
Grown
Los Angeles Police Department
Grown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grown
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist