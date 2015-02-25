Danny John-JulesBorn 16 September 1960
Danny John-Jules
1960-09-16
Danny John-Jules Biography (Wikipedia)
Danny John-Jules (born 16 September 1960) is an English actor, singer and dancer. His most successful roles have been Cat in the sci-fi comedy series Red Dwarf and policeman Dwayne Myers in the crime drama Death in Paradise. He was also a protagonist in the hit CBBC children's spy drama M.I. High, in which he portrayed Lenny Bicknall, the caretaker. On 13 August 2018 he was announced as one of the celebrity contestants on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. He was eliminated from the show on 11 November 2018.
Whizzin' away along the track (Carmen Jones)
Wilheminia Fernandez / Sharon Benson, Oscar Hammerstein II, Clive Rowe, Georges Bizet, Wendy Brown, Danny John-Jules & Carolyn Sebron
