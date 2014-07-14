Eilidh Hadden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfd10cf9-3ca1-4158-a353-8647d0fd0073
Eilidh Hadden Tracks
Sort by
Heart in the Right Place (Live at T in the Park 2014)
Eilidh Hadden
Heart in the Right Place (Live at T in the Park 2014)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart in Me (Live at T in the Park 2014)
Eilidh Hadden
Heart in Me (Live at T in the Park 2014)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evx38g/acts/a9pnc8
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-13T09:57:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p022tdr4.jpg
13
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Back to artist