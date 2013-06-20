The Deer TracksFormed 2006
The Deer Tracks
2006
The Deer Tracks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Deer Tracks are a Swedish electronic duo that combines the facets of multiple music genres into a unique sound. They are often compared to Nordic counterparts The Knife and Sigur Rós. The band’s genre transcendence contains up-tempo dance beats and folksy lyrics.
The Deer Tracks Tracks
Lazarus
The Deer Tracks
Lazarus
Lazarus
Lazarus (DWID remix)
The Deer Tracks
Lazarus (DWID remix)
Lazarus (DWID remix)
The Archer
The Deer Tracks
The Archer
The Archer
Fra Ro Raa / Ro Ra Fraa
The Deer Tracks
Fra Ro Raa / Ro Ra Fraa
Fra Ro Raa / Ro Ra Fraa
The Smallest Cube
The Deer Tracks
The Smallest Cube
The Smallest Cube
Ram Ram
The Deer Tracks
Ram Ram
Ram Ram
The Deer Tracks In session Part 1
The Deer Tracks
The Deer Tracks In session Part 1
The Deer Tracks In session Part 1
slow collision
The Deer Tracks
slow collision
slow collision
Slow Collision (Radio Edit)
The Deer Tracks
Slow Collision (Radio Edit)
Slow Collision (Radio Edit)
Yes This Is My Broken Shield
The Deer Tracks
Yes This Is My Broken Shield
Yes This Is My Broken Shield
