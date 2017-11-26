Jean GoldketteBorn 18 March 1893. Died 24 March 1962
1893-03-18
John Jean Goldkette (March 18, 1893 – March 24, 1962) was a jazz pianist and bandleader.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I'm Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover
Sunday
Clementine
