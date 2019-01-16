The Flirtations60s-present R&B group. Formed 1966
The Flirtations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05qzqnk.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfcbc2bf-d6cf-4192-b5db-911b209b2dee
The Flirtations Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flirtations (previously The Gypsies) are an all-female musical group who have recorded since the early 1960s. .
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Flirtations Tracks
Sort by
Nothing But A Heartache
The Flirtations
Nothing But A Heartache
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qzqps.jpglink
Nothing But A Heartache
Last played on
Christmas Time Is Here Again
The Flirtations
Christmas Time Is Here Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qzqps.jpglink
Xmas time is here again
The Flirtations
Xmas time is here again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qzqps.jpglink
Xmas time is here again
Last played on
Stronger Than Her Love
The Flirtations
Stronger Than Her Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qzqps.jpglink
Someone Out There
The Flirtations
Someone Out There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qzqps.jpglink
Change My Darkness Into Light
The Flirtations
Change My Darkness Into Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qzqps.jpglink
Change My Darkness Into Light
Last played on
South Carolina
The Flirtations
South Carolina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qzqps.jpglink
South Carolina
Last played on
Trust Me (feat. The Flirtations)
Ryan Blyth
Trust Me (feat. The Flirtations)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16cd.jpglink
Trust Me (feat. The Flirtations)
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Flirtations
Upcoming Events
4
May
2019
The Flirtations, Freda Payne, Eban Brown, Mari Wilson, Junior and Dina Carroll
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
5
May
2019
The Flirtations, Freda Payne, Eban Brown, Mari Wilson, Odyssey, Junior and Dina Carroll
Regent Theatre, Ipswich, UK
6
May
2019
The Flirtations, Freda Payne, Junior, Eban Brown and Mari Wilson
Sage Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
8
May
2019
The Flirtations, Freda Payne, Odyssey, Eban Brown, Mari Wilson and Junior
Hull City Hall, Hull, UK
11
May
2019
The Flirtations, Freda Payne, Junior, Mari Wilson, Marie Wilson, Dina Carroll and Eban Brown
Stockport Plaza Theatre, Manchester, UK
The Flirtations Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist