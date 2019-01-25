Zora Randhawa
Zora Randhawa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02whnkg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfcae853-0390-461c-95a9-ab87426837ee
Zora Randhawa Tracks
Sort by
22Da (feat. Fateh & Jay K)
Zora Randhawa
22Da (feat. Fateh & Jay K)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037yr0k.jpglink
22Da (feat. Fateh & Jay K)
Last played on
Wonderland
Zora Randhawa
Wonderland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whnkg.jpglink
Wonderland
Performer
Last played on
Gwandian (feat. Richa Chadda)
Dr. Zeus
Gwandian (feat. Richa Chadda)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5pwj.jpglink
Gwandian (feat. Richa Chadda)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Tha Tha
Dr. Zeus
Tha Tha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5pwj.jpglink
Tha Tha
Last played on
Woofer (feat. Snoop Dogg, Zora Randhawa & Nargis Fakhri)
Dr. Zeus
Woofer (feat. Snoop Dogg, Zora Randhawa & Nargis Fakhri)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5pwj.jpglink
Woofer (feat. Snoop Dogg, Zora Randhawa & Nargis Fakhri)
Last played on
Nakhra Nawabi
Dr. Zeus
Nakhra Nawabi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5pwj.jpglink
Nakhra Nawabi
Last played on
Gaddi De Tyre (feat. Zora Randhawa & D Shaan)
Dr. Zeus
Gaddi De Tyre (feat. Zora Randhawa & D Shaan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5pwj.jpglink
Gaddi De Tyre (feat. Zora Randhawa & D Shaan)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Inch (feat. Dr. Zeus & Fateh)
Zora Randhawa
Inch (feat. Dr. Zeus & Fateh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hwgxp.jpglink
Inch (feat. Dr. Zeus & Fateh)
Last played on
Gwandian
Zora Randhawa
Gwandian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whnkg.jpglink
Gwandian
Performer
Last played on
Woofer (feat. Zora Randhawa, Snoop Dogg & Nargis Fakhri)
Dr. Zeus
Woofer (feat. Zora Randhawa, Snoop Dogg & Nargis Fakhri)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05r6s55.jpglink
Woofer (feat. Zora Randhawa, Snoop Dogg & Nargis Fakhri)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Zora Randhawa
Back to artist