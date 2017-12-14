Black BuddaflyFormed 2005
Black Buddafly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfc74978-5a59-4141-b642-6058a824031d
Black Buddafly Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Buddafly is a German R&B duo composed of the twin sisters Aminata "Amina" and Safietou "Jazz" Schmahl who are of Senegalese and German descent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Buddafly Tracks
Sort by
Bad Girl
Black Buddafly
Bad Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nl.jpglink
Bad Girl
Last played on
Bad Girl
Black Buddafly
Bad Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Girl
Last played on
Sheets & Pillows
Black Buddafly
Sheets & Pillows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sheets & Pillows
Last played on
Bad Girl (feat. Fabolous)
Black Buddafly
Bad Girl (feat. Fabolous)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Girl (feat. Fabolous)
Last played on
Getaway
Black Buddafly
Getaway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getaway
Last played on
Black Buddafly Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist