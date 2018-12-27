Matthew SantosBorn 28 December 1982
Matthew Santos
1982-12-28
Matthew Santos Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Santos is an American rock and folk singer-songwriter, musician and painter. His music was used in a series of two Radio ads, for American Family Insurance. He became well known for his collaboration with Chicago native Lupe Fiasco on the single "Superstar." He was signed to Lupe Fiasco's 1st & 15th Entertainment record label, a subsidiary of Atlantic Records.
Superstar (feat. Matthew Santos)
Lupe Fiasco
