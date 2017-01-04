Cloven HoofFormed 1979
Cloven Hoof
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfc69b1e-94b8-4b45-8cf2-04d388c74677
Cloven Hoof Biography (Wikipedia)
Cloven Hoof are a heavy metal band from Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, that was active from 1979 to 1990, and again from around 2000 onwards. The band was associated with the new wave of British heavy metal movement, alongside bands such as Iron Maiden, Saxon and Diamond Head. Enduring many line-up changes, only founding bassist Lee Payne has remained present throughout the band's career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cloven Hoof Tracks
Sort by
Mistress Of The Fortress (Radio 1 Sesion, 8 Sep 1989)
Cloven Hoof
Mistress Of The Fortress (Radio 1 Sesion, 8 Sep 1989)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Astral Rider (Radio 1 Sesion, 8 Sep 1989)
Cloven Hoof
Astral Rider (Radio 1 Sesion, 8 Sep 1989)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fox On The Run(Radio 1 Sesion, 8 Sep 1989)
Cloven Hoof
Fox On The Run(Radio 1 Sesion, 8 Sep 1989)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad Mad World (Radio 1 Sesion, 8 Sep 1989)
Cloven Hoof
Mad Mad World (Radio 1 Sesion, 8 Sep 1989)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cloven Hoof Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist