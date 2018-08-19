Tim Lee, aka Tim 'Love' Lee (born January 1970, Cambridge, England) is an English musician, record producer and DJ. He is the founder of Tummy Touch Records. He is most notable as a pioneer of electronic dance music and trip hop with his debut album appearing in Fact Magazine's list of the Best 50 Trip Hop Albums Of All Time.,. Since the mid 1990s Lee has released six artist albums, two compilations, twenty seven singles and two commercially available DJ mix albums. According to the website discogs.com he has produced over sixty remixes for other artists. He currently resides in Brooklyn, New York City.