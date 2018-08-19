Tim 'Love' LeeMusician, producer & DJ. Born 19 January 1970
Tim 'Love' Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-01-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfc547e2-40b8-4b8f-b9ab-b3d8c6b1ff03
Tim 'Love' Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Lee, aka Tim 'Love' Lee (born January 1970, Cambridge, England) is an English musician, record producer and DJ. He is the founder of Tummy Touch Records. He is most notable as a pioneer of electronic dance music and trip hop with his debut album appearing in Fact Magazine's list of the Best 50 Trip Hop Albums Of All Time.,. Since the mid 1990s Lee has released six artist albums, two compilations, twenty seven singles and two commercially available DJ mix albums. According to the website discogs.com he has produced over sixty remixes for other artists. He currently resides in Brooklyn, New York City.
Tim 'Love' Lee Tracks
First Base Bossa
Tim 'Love' Lee
First Base Bossa
First Base Bossa
Last played on
Northern Sky
Nick Drake
Northern Sky
Northern Sky
Last played on
The Tortoise (Sex Tags Mania NYC Mix)
Tim 'Love' Lee
Tim 'Love' Lee
The Tortoise (Sex Tags Mania NYC Mix)
The Tortoise (Sex Tags Mania NYC Mix)
Last played on
Southend Rock Remix
Tim 'Love' Lee
Southend Rock Remix
