Ivan KusnjerBorn 10 November 1951
Ivan Kusnjer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1951-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfbff098-ab78-4916-a1a7-d9f6d5d06073
Ivan Kusnjer Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivan Kusnjer (born 1951) is a Czech baritone opera singer. His discography includes recordings of many of the main baritone roles of Czech opera and song.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ivan Kusnjer Tracks
Sort by
Epilogue Op 37 v. Pilgrim - Bringer of Consolation
Josef Suk
Epilogue Op 37 v. Pilgrim - Bringer of Consolation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc90l.jpglink
Epilogue Op 37 v. Pilgrim - Bringer of Consolation
Last played on
Field Mass
Bohuslav Martinu
Field Mass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8j.jpglink
Field Mass
Last played on
Dalibor - Act III
Bedrich Smetana
Dalibor - Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxg6.jpglink
Dalibor - Act III
Choir
Last played on
Dalibor - Act II
Bedrich Smetana
Dalibor - Act II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxg6.jpglink
Dalibor - Act II
Last played on
Dramatic Cantata " The Spectre's Bride" - excerpts
Antonín Dvořák
Dramatic Cantata " The Spectre's Bride" - excerpts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Dramatic Cantata " The Spectre's Bride" - excerpts
Last played on
Svatebni kosile [The spectre's bride] - dramatic cantata Op.69 for soprano, ten
Antonín Dvořák
Svatebni kosile [The spectre's bride] - dramatic cantata Op.69 for soprano, ten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Svatebni kosile [The spectre's bride] - dramatic cantata Op.69 for soprano, ten
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Smetana Dalibor
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4xc6q
Barbican, London
2015-05-02T10:13:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02pd3fj.jpg
2
May
2015
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Smetana Dalibor
19:00
Barbican, London
Proms 2004: Prom 32
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6p2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-08T10:13:52
8
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e48fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-17T10:13:52
17
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist