Christopher Hyde-Smith (born 11 March 1935) is a flautist.

Christopher Hyde-Smith's flute playing has been compared in The Guardian to Sir Laurence Olivier's acting in variety of expression, characterization and style.[citation needed] He has played all over the British Isles and at many festivals including Aldeburgh, the Three Choirs Festival, North Wales and York. He has made many trips abroad appearing as soloist in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain and Switzerland as well as North and South America. He has also visited Russia in an ensemble directed by Benjamin Britten. He has performed with Pablo Casals, Francis Poulenc, Paul Tortelier and Igor Stravinsky.

Hyde-Smith has played the Cimarosa Concerto for Two Flutes with James Galway at the Royal Festival Hall and as concerto soloist he has frequently appeared with the London Mozart Players and also with the London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, BBC Concert Orchestra, Scottish and Welsh Orchestras, Philomusica and Northern Sinfonia. William Alwyn, Stephen Dodgson, Joseph Horowitz, William Mathias, John Metcalf and Alan Rawsthorne have written and dedicated works to him.