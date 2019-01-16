Jerry HermanBorn 10 July 1931
Jerry Herman
1931-07-10
Jerry Herman Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Herman (born July 10, 1931) is an American composer and lyricist, known for his work in Broadway musical theater. He composed the scores for the hit Broadway musicals Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles. He has been nominated for the Tony Award five times, and won twice, for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage aux Folles. In 2009, Herman received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. He is a recipient of the 2010 Kennedy Center Honors.
Jerry Herman Tracks
Hello Dolly!
Jerry Herman
Hello Dolly!
Hello Dolly!
Ensemble
I don't Want To Know (Dear World)
Jerry Herman
I don't Want To Know (Dear World)
I don't Want To Know (Dear World)
Orchestra
Mame - Mame
Jerry Herman
Mame - Mame
Mame - Mame
Mack and Mabel Overture
Jerry Herman
Mack and Mabel Overture
Mack and Mabel Overture
Mack & Mabel Overture
Jerry Herman
Mack & Mabel Overture
Song On The Sand
Jerry Herman
Song On The Sand
Song On The Sand
We Need A Little Christmas
Jerry Herman
We Need A Little Christmas
We Need A Little Christmas
Performer
HELLO DOLLY! (1969): Hello Dolly
Jerry Herman
HELLO DOLLY! (1969): Hello Dolly
HELLO DOLLY! (1969): Hello Dolly
Performer
Hello Dolly
Louis Armstrong
Hello Dolly
Hello Dolly
Put On Your Sunday Clothes
Michael Crawford & Jerry Herman
Put On Your Sunday Clothes
Put On Your Sunday Clothes
Performer
I Am What I Am
Jerry Herman
I Am What I Am
I Am What I Am
We are What We Are
Jerry Herman
We are What We Are
We are What We Are
Mame
Jerry Herman
Mame
Mame
Put on Your Sunday Clothes
Clare Teal
Put on Your Sunday Clothes
Put on Your Sunday Clothes
Dear world - musical
Jerry Herman
Dear world - musical
Dear world - musical
Mack and Mabel - Tap your troubles away
Jerry Herman
Mack and Mabel - Tap your troubles away
Mame - Mame
Jerry Herman
Mame - Mame
Mame - Mame
Put on Your Sunday Clothes
Jerry Herman
Put on Your Sunday Clothes
Put on Your Sunday Clothes
Look What Happened To Mabel
Jerry Herman
Look What Happened To Mabel
Look What Happened To Mabel
Hello Dolly Prologue
Jerry Herman
Hello Dolly Prologue
Hello Dolly Prologue
