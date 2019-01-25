Jeffrey OsborneBorn 9 March 1948
Jeffrey Osborne
1948-03-09
Jeffrey Osborne Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Linton Osborne (born March 9, 1948) is an American Grammy–nominated singer–songwriter, musician and lyricist. Osborne is the former drummer and lead singer of the American R&B/Soul group L.T.D.; with whom he began his musical career with in 1970.
Jeffrey Osborne Tracks
On The Wings Of Love
Jeffrey Osborne
Stay With Me Tonight
Jeffrey Osborne
Stay With Me
Jeffrey Osborne
PLANE LOVE (12" mix)
Jeffrey Osborne
Plane Love
Jeffrey Osborne
Let A Brotha Know
Jeffrey Osborne
