Emily MageeBorn 31 October 1968
Emily Magee
1968-10-31
Emily Magee Biography (Wikipedia)
Emily Magee (born October 31, 1965) is an American operatic soprano.
Born in New York City, Magee studied music at Westminster Choir College, from which she graduated in 1987. She continued her studies at the Jacobs School of Music of Indiana University Bloomington, where her teachers included Margaret Harshaw.
In 1995, Magee made her operatic debut at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, singing the role of Fiordiligi in Mozart's Così fan tutte. Her international debut came in 1996 at the Berlin State Opera, under the direction of Daniel Barenboim. Magee's selected recordings, on CD and DVD, include:
Magee and her husband, who is also her agent, live in Boulder, Colorado, USA.
Emily Magee Tracks
Gotterdammerung - Act 3
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Act 3
Gotterdammerung - Act 3
Gotterdammerung - Act 2
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Act 2
Gotterdammerung - Act 2
Gotterdammerung - Act 1
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Act 1
Gotterdammerung - Act 1
Die Walkure Act III
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure Act III
Die Walkure Act III
Orchestra
Last played on
Salome - Scene 3
Richard Strauss
Salome - Scene 3
Salome - Scene 3
Orchestra
Last played on
Gurrelieder - Part Three
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder - Part Three
Gurrelieder - Part Three
Last played on
Passover Psalm, Op 30
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Passover Psalm, Op 30
Passover Psalm, Op 30
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Gurrelieder (with The Hallé)
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2017-06-04T10:16:39
4
Jun
2017
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Gurrelieder (with The Hallé)
18:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Beloved Friend: Tchaikovsky Project
Barbican, London
2016-10-28T10:16:39
28
Oct
2016
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Beloved Friend: Tchaikovsky Project
Barbican, London
Proms 2005: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-31T10:16:39
31
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
