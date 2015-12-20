Noël RegneyBorn 19 August 1922. Died 22 November 2002
Noël Regney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-08-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfb48762-4883-40f7-a275-acce3dc512cc
Noël Regney Biography (Wikipedia)
Noël Regney (19 August 1922 - 22 November 2002), World War II veteran and French songwriter, composed the Christmas standard "Do You Hear What I Hear?" with his then-wife Gloria Shayne Baker in 1962. Originally from Alsace, France, he moved to New York City and then eventually Connecticut, where he lived out the remainder of his life. He is survived by his three children, Paul, Gabrielle, and Matthieu, and his ex-wife Dominique.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noël Regney Tracks
Sort by
Do You Hear What I Hear? (feat. Choirs of The Christmas Big Sing)
Gloria Shayne Baker
Do You Hear What I Hear? (feat. Choirs of The Christmas Big Sing)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yf8n0.jpglink
Do You Hear What I Hear? (feat. Choirs of The Christmas Big Sing)
Conductor
Featured Artist
Last played on
Back to artist