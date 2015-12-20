Noël Regney (19 August 1922 - 22 November 2002), World War II veteran and French songwriter, composed the Christmas standard "Do You Hear What I Hear?" with his then-wife Gloria Shayne Baker in 1962. Originally from Alsace, France, he moved to New York City and then eventually Connecticut, where he lived out the remainder of his life. He is survived by his three children, Paul, Gabrielle, and Matthieu, and his ex-wife Dominique.