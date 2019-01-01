No Angels were an all-female pop band from Germany formed in 2000. The group consisted of band members Nadja Benaissa, Lucy Diakovska, Sandy Mölling, Vanessa Petruo, and Jessica Wahls. Originally a quintet, they originated on the international television talent show Popstars and was one of the first television-cast acts to achieve continued success throughout Central Europe in the early 2000s. Following a major success with record-breaking single "Daylight in Your Eyes" and debut album Elle'ments in 2001, a series of hit records established their position as one of the most successful female band vocalists to emerge in the early decade. With four number-one hits, three number-one albums and record sales of more than 5.0 million. they became both the biggest-selling German girlband of all time and the most successful girlband of the 2000s in Continental Europe, winning three ECHOs, a World Music Awards, a NRJ Music Award, two Comets, a Bambi and a Goldene Kamera.

In fall 2003, the members went their separate ways due to lasting exhaustion, focusing on their individual solo careers in music, theatre, television and film. In 2007, it was confirmed that four members of the original line-up had re-formed permanently and were set to record their first studio album in over four years, Destiny (2007). A year after, the group represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest 2008 in Belgrade, where they finished 23rd in the final voting. After another musical hiatus, the band released a second post-reunion studio album titled Welcome to the Dance in 2009 which failed commercially. In September 2010, Benaissa officially left the band due to private reasons, leaving No Angels as a trio. Contrary to previous statements, further projects failed to materialize and the group has split again since.