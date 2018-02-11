Donald AdamsBass singer
Donald Adams
Donald Adams Tracks
Agorawd HMS Pinafore
D'Oyly Carte Opera Chorus
The Mikado
William Gilbert, Arthur Sullivan, Donald Adams, Anthony Rolfe Johnson, Richard Suart, Felicity Palmer, Janice Watson, English National Opera Orchestra, Welsh National Opera Chorus & Charles Mackerras
Choir
The Yeomen of the Guard (conclusion of Act II)
Arthur Sullivan
Yeoman of the Guard - Act 1 Trio "Alas! I waver to and fro"
Gilbert O’Sullivan
Past BBC Events
Proms 1990: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-24T09:44:13
24
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-28T09:44:13
28
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-22T09:44:13
22
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
