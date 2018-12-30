Rachael MacFarlaneActress, sister of comedian Seth MacFarlane. Born 21 March 1976
Rachael MacFarlane
1976-03-21
Rachael MacFarlane Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachael Ann MacFarlane Laudiero (born March 21, 1976) is an American voice actress and singer. Her voice credits include Hayley Smith on the animated television show American Dad!, Supreme Leader Numbuh 362 in the television series, Codename: Kids Next Door and Kate Lockwell in the video game Starcraft II.
In addition to voice acting, MacFarlane has also been involved in other aspects of animation, such as being a production manager for The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy and Welcome to Eltingville and she wrote an episode of The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, titled "Educating Grim".
Never Never Land
Never Never Land
All My Loving
All My Loving
One Fine Day
One Fine Day
Up On The Roof
Up On The Roof
Someone to watch over me
Someone to watch over me
You Do
You Do
