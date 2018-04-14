Suzanne Casale Melone (born March 1, 1979), better known as Lil Suzy, is an American freestyle/pop singer. Lil Suzy is known for her hits "Take Me in Your Arms" (known in Brazil as the Meller's little princess), "Promise Me" and "Can't Get You Out of My Mind" and is a singer and songwriter who was very influential in the freestyle in the early 1990s.