Kendra SpotswoodBorn 1945
Kendra Spotswood Biography (Wikipedia)
Kendra Spotswood is an American soul singer and is considered to be one of the most underrated singers of the girl group era. She is known best for her collaboration with Van McCoy, her membership of The Shirelles and her song "You're Gonna Make Me Love You" a favorite on the UK Northern soul scene, which she recorded under the name Sandi Sheldon.
Kendra Spotswood Tracks
Jive Guy
