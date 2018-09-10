The Muffin HeadsFormed 1 November 2015
The Muffin Heads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2015-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfa9bfad-1792-4c93-9e3d-a2d19b7d468c
The Muffin Heads Tracks
Sort by
Here Is My Notice
The Muffin Heads
Here Is My Notice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here Is My Notice
Last played on
Don' t Give The People What They Want ( Radio Edit)
The Muffin Heads
Don' t Give The People What They Want ( Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Give The People What They Want
The Muffin Heads
Don't Give The People What They Want
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring The Muffin Heads
Back to artist