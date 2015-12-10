Olav Anton ThommessenBorn 16 May 1946
Olav Anton Thommessen
1946-05-16
Olav Anton Thommessen Biography (Wikipedia)
Olav Anton Thommessen (born 16 May 1946) is a Norwegian contemporary composer. Thommessen is known for his defence of modernist and atonal music and criticism of younger composers' revival of non-modernist and tonal music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
