The Sugababes were a British girl group formed in 1998 by Siobhán Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan. Their debut album, One Touch, was released in the UK through London Records on 27 November 2000. The album achieved moderate success, peaking at number 26 in April 2001 and eventually being certified Gold. In 2001, Donaghy departed the group amid rumours of a rift with Buchanan and the group were dropped by their record label. With the introduction of Heidi Range, former member of fellow British girl group Atomic Kitten, the group began to experience a higher level of commercial success whilst keeping the critical acclaim they had achieved with their debut album. They released three studio albums before Buena announced her departure in December 2005, leading to Amelle Berrabah being brought in to replace her. Following the release of their first greatest hits album, the new line-up released two studio albums. In September 2009, after 11 years in the Sugababes, Buchanan, the final original member, was replaced by former UK Eurovision entry Jade Ewen. Range, Berrabah and Ewen released the group's seventh studio album, Sweet 7, in 2010, after which they signed to RCA Records, before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2011. In 2013, Ewen confessed that the Sugababes had split two years earlier. The original line-up of the band reformed in 2011, under the new name Mutya Keisha Siobhan.