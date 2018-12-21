Amos MilburnBorn 1 April 1927. Died 3 January 1980
Amos Milburn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04rdy4l.jpg
1927-04-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfa41f72-2f98-4f16-95ea-440cad19db77
Amos Milburn Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Amos Milburn (April 1, 1927 – January 3, 1980) was an American rhythm-and-blues singer and pianist, popular in the 1940s and 1950s. He was born in Houston, Texas, and died there 52 years later.
One commentator noted, "Milburn excelled at good-natured, upbeat romps about booze and partying, imbued with a vibrant sense of humour and double entendre, as well as vivid, down-home imagery in his lyrics."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amos Milburn Tracks
Sort by
One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer
Amos Milburn
One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Let's Make Christmas Merry, Baby
Amos Milburn
Let's Make Christmas Merry, Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Let's Make Christmas Merry, Baby
Last played on
Chicken Shack Boogie
Amos Milburn
Chicken Shack Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Chicken Shack Boogie
Performer
Last played on
Wolf On The River
Amos Milburn
Wolf On The River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Wolf On The River
Last played on
Good, Good, Whiskey
Amos Milburn
Good, Good, Whiskey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Good, Good, Whiskey
Last played on
Down The Road A Piece
Amos Milburn
Down The Road A Piece
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Down The Road A Piece
Last played on
Christmas (Comes But Once A Year)
Amos Milburn
Christmas (Comes But Once A Year)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Christmas (Comes But Once A Year)
Last played on
Chicken Shack
Amos Milburn
Chicken Shack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicken Shack
Performer
Last played on
One Hour Past Midnight
Amos Milburn
One Hour Past Midnight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
One Hour Past Midnight
Last played on
I Done Done It
Amos Milburn
I Done Done It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
I Done Done It
Last played on
HOUSE PARTY (TONIGHT)
Amos Milburn
HOUSE PARTY (TONIGHT)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
HOUSE PARTY (TONIGHT)
Last played on
Rocky Mountain
Amos Milburn
Rocky Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Rocky Mountain
Last played on
Educated Fool
Charles Brown
Educated Fool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbj53.jpglink
Educated Fool
Last played on
Untitled Boogie
Amos Milburn
Untitled Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Untitled Boogie
Last played on
Let's Have A Party
Amos Milburn
Let's Have A Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Let's Have A Party
Last played on
Birmingham Bounce
Amos Milburn
Birmingham Bounce
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Birmingham Bounce
Last played on
Let Me Go Home Whiskey
Amos Milburn
Let Me Go Home Whiskey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Let Me Go Home Whiskey
Last played on
One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Bear
Amos Milburn
One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Bear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Lets make Christmas merry baby Crimson crimxx 3001
Amos Milburn
Lets make Christmas merry baby Crimson crimxx 3001
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
French Fried Potatoes and Ketchup
Amos Milburn
French Fried Potatoes and Ketchup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Bad Bad Whiskey
Amos Milburn
Bad Bad Whiskey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Bad Bad Whiskey
Last played on
VICIOUS VICIOUS VODKA
Amos Milburn
VICIOUS VICIOUS VODKA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
VICIOUS VICIOUS VODKA
Last played on
One Scotch, One Bourbon
Amos Milburn
One Scotch, One Bourbon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
One Scotch, One Bourbon
Last played on
Just one more drink
Amos Milburn
Just one more drink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Just one more drink
Last played on
Trouble In Mind
Amos Milburn
Trouble In Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdy4l.jpglink
Trouble In Mind
Last played on
Playlists featuring Amos Milburn
Amos Milburn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist