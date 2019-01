Sanguine is a four-piece female fronted alternative metal/rock band formed in Exeter in the UK. They have released one EP/single/DVD "Live Consume Drive" (2008), one self-titled album "Sanguine" (2012) and one professional studio album "Black Sheep" (2016).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia