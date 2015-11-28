SanguineUK Alternative Metal Band
Sanguine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfa41351-ee51-43cc-82bc-198efad10cd7
Sanguine Biography (Wikipedia)
Sanguine is a four-piece female fronted alternative metal/rock band formed in Exeter in the UK. They have released one EP/single/DVD "Live Consume Drive" (2008), one self-titled album "Sanguine" (2012) and one professional studio album "Black Sheep" (2016).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sanguine Tracks
