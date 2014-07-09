Martin BrandlmayrBorn 1971
Martin Brandlmayr
1971
Martin Brandlmayr Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Brandlmayr is an Austrian percussionist, drummer, composer and electronic artist.
He is widely recognized for his work in a variety of so-called "post-rock" bands, namely Radian, Trapist, and Autistic Daughters, among others. Critic Brian Olewnick has called Brandlmayr's work "extraordinarily precise".
Among others, Brandlmayr has recorded or performed with John Tilbury, Fennesz, Chad Taylor, and Otomo Yoshihide.
He was artist in residence 2002 at Podewil, Berlin. He now lives in Vienna, Austria and is an active member of Polwechsel.
