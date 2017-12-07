Henry Ritson is a British musician and record producer. He is an instrumental performer, singer, writer or producer on over 700 electronic/urban music songs, including tracks by Dizzee Rascal, the Sugababes, Nas, the Black Eyed Peas, Jessie J, Iggy Azalea, Duke Dumont, Avicii, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Sigma, Rizzle Kicks, Chemical Brothers, Cee Lo Green and David Guetta and singing the lead vocals on the international hit single "Tell Me Why" by Supermode.

Ritson is co-writer and co-producer of Katy Perry's 2015 Christmas song "Every Day Is a Holiday" together with Duke Dumont.

He was Musical Director for Dizzee Rascal's 2009 performance at the BBC Electric Proms and subsequently went on to lead and play in Dizzee's live band.

As a featured artist he heads up the electronic music group The Young Punx.

Ritson is also owner of MofoHifi Records and a board director of the Featured Artists' Coalition.