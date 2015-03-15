Luke JordanBorn 28 January 1892. Died 25 June 1952
Luke Jordan
1892-01-28
Luke Jordan (January 28, 1892 – June 25, 1952) was an American blues guitarist and vocalist of some renown, particularly in the area of his home, in Lynchburg, Virginia.
If I Call You Mama
Luke Jordan
If I Call You Mama
If I Call You Mama
Cocaine Blues
Luke Jordan
Cocaine Blues
Cocaine Blues
