Kevin Seconds (born Kevin Marvelli; March 24, 1961) is an American singer/songwriter/musician, born in Sacramento, California. As a teenager, he moved with his family to Reno, Nevada where he lived until 1988 when he relocated back to Sacramento and has been based ever since.

It was while living in Reno, that he founded the highly influential hardcore punk band 7 Seconds in 1979 with his younger brother Steve Youth. Having been their frontman from the start, he also writes their lyrics. The band signed to the Better Youth Organization label in late 1983. BYO put out 7 Seconds' first album, The Crew. Since its formation, 7 Seconds has released over fifteen records as well as touring North America, Europe, and Japan multiple times.

Simultaneously with his career with 7 Seconds, he has been engaged in several side band projects. These include Go National, Drop Acid, Mustard, 5'10", Ghetto Moments, Kevin Seconds & The Altruistics, Positively Ventilate and his newest musical project, Unsteady Heights.