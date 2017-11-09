Alexander ShelleyBorn 8 October 1979
Alexander Shelley
1979-10-08
Alexander Shelley Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Gordon Shelley (born 8 October 1979, London, England) is an Echo Music Prize-winning English conductor. He is currently music director of the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa, as well as Principal Associate Conductor of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO). Shelley was the unanimous winner of the 2005 Leeds Conductors Competition. From 2009 to 2017 he was Chief Conductor of the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra. He is also Artistic Director of the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen’s ECHO and Deutsche Gründerpreis winning "Zukunftslabor".
Alexander Shelley Tracks
Scheherazade, Op 35
Scheherazade, Op 35
Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op 33
Sleeping Beauty Suite, Op 66a
City noir
The Scandal, Op 3
Short ride in a fast machine for orchestra
Violin Concerto, Op 35 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Prelude and Love theme from ‘Spellbound’
Last played on
Concerto in D major Op.35 for violin and orchestra
Last played on
Love Theme from El Cid
Last played on
Upcoming Events
28
Feb
2019
Alexander Shelley, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Jennifer Pike
Cadogan Hall, London, UK
25
Apr
2019
Alexander Shelley, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Vadym Kholodenko and Rebecca Afonwy-Jone
Cadogan Hall, London, UK
26
Apr
2019
Alexander Shelley, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
G Live, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Proms Saturday Matinee 01
Cadogan Hall
2007-07-14T10:31:14
14
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Proms Saturday Matinee 01
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 12 - Safari
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-23T10:31:14
23
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 12 - Safari
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 10 - Safari
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-22T10:31:14
22
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 10 - Safari
Royal Albert Hall
