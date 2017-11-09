Alexander Gordon Shelley (born 8 October 1979, London, England) is an Echo Music Prize-winning English conductor. He is currently music director of the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa, as well as Principal Associate Conductor of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO). Shelley was the unanimous winner of the 2005 Leeds Conductors Competition. From 2009 to 2017 he was Chief Conductor of the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra. He is also Artistic Director of the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen’s ECHO and Deutsche Gründerpreis winning "Zukunftslabor".