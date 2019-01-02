Kaia UrbBorn 26 February 1956
Kaia Urb
1956-02-26
Kaia Urb Tracks
Oo (The Night) (1998)
Margo Kõlar
Herbstlied (Op.84 No.2)
Felix Mendelssohn
Ave Maria
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Erster Verlust (First Loss) [Goethe] (Op.99 No.1)
Felix Mendelssohn
Sred shumnovo bala [Amid the din of the ball], Op.38 no.3
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Nunc dimittis
Arvo Pärt
The Stomping Bride (Trepute Martela)
Tiit Kogerman
The Stomping Bride
Vaclovas Augustinas
An den Wassern zu Babel
Arvo Pärt
Litaniae Lauretanae (de Beata Maria Virgine), KV.109 (K.74e)
Ave Moor, Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Kaia Urb, Tiit Kogerman, Uku Joller, Eesti Filharmoonia Kammerkoor & Tõnu Kaljuste
