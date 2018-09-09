Todd SharpvilleBorn 9 April 1970
Todd Sharpville
1970-04-09
Todd Sharpville (born 9 April 1970 as The Hon. Roland Augusto Jestyn Estanislao Philipps) is the younger son of the 3rd Viscount St Davids and younger brother of 4th Viscount St Davids. Sharpville is a British musician, singer-songwriter and lead guitarist, mainly in the blues field. It is claimed that he is "the world's first blue-blooded bluesman, being a titled member of one of the UK's oldest aristocratic families, descending from royal lineage". In 2010, the Conservative Party asked him to stand for election as a prospective parliamentary candidate, but he declined the offer.
Todd Sharpville Tracks
Brother (From Another Mother)
Everything Will Be Alright
I Can Read Your Mind
Wayne Baker Brooks
Tell Me
Wayne Baker Brooks
Everything's Gonna Be All Right
Wayne Baker Brooks
Legacy of Greed
Todd Sharpville
Why Does It Rain
Todd Sharpville
