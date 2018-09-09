Todd Sharpville (born 9 April 1970 as The Hon. Roland Augusto Jestyn Estanislao Philipps) is the younger son of the 3rd Viscount St Davids and younger brother of 4th Viscount St Davids. Sharpville is a British musician, singer-songwriter and lead guitarist, mainly in the blues field. It is claimed that he is "the world's first blue-blooded bluesman, being a titled member of one of the UK's oldest aristocratic families, descending from royal lineage". In 2010, the Conservative Party asked him to stand for election as a prospective parliamentary candidate, but he declined the offer.