Ridin' Thumb is a Danish soul/funk orchestra formed in 1989 by the two guitarists Martin Finding og Nicolai Halberg. In 1997 Jonas Winge Leisner replaced Niels H.P. as the primary vocalist. Their style can be compared to artists such as Tower of Power and Jamiroquai. To date the group has released four full-length albums and one EP. In December 2009, the group announced that it would be releasing a new album in the spring of 2010.
