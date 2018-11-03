BURNSUK electro/house
Matthew James Burns (born 31 October 1985), better known mononymously as Burns (stylised BURNS), is an English record producer, songwriter, and DJ. His recent writing and production credits include Britney Spears, Liam Payne, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, Pitbull, Ellie Goulding, Kacy Hill and others.
Worst (feat. Johnny Yukon)
Far Gone (Acapella) (feat. Johnny Yukon)
Hands On Me (Blonde Remix) (feat. Rae Sremmurd & Maluma)
Angel
Lies (Otto Knows Mix)
Lies (Otto Knows Remix)
Hands On Me (feat. Maluma, Swae Lee & Rae Sremmurd)
My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose
My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose
Ca' The Yowes To The Knowes
