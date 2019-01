Matthew James Burns (born 31 October 1985), better known mononymously as Burns (stylised BURNS), is an English record producer, songwriter, and DJ. His recent writing and production credits include Britney Spears, Liam Payne, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, Pitbull, Ellie Goulding, Kacy Hill and others.

