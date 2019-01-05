Timothy Byram-Wigfield is an English organist and conductor.

Timothy Byram-Wigfield was a chorister at King's College, Cambridge under David Willcocks and Philip Ledger. Following study at the Royal College of Music as organist, pianist and violist, he became organ scholar at Christ Church, Oxford, sub-organist at Winchester Cathedral, becoming Master of the Music at St Mary's Cathedral, Edinburgh (Episcopal) in 1991. In 1999 he took up the new post of Director of Music at Jesus College, Cambridge and in 2004 was appointed Director of Music at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

From 1993–1998 he trained the Scottish Chamber Orchestra Chorus and from 1999 he was Conductor of the Northampton Bach Choir. In 2008 he was appointed Associate Conductor of the Oxford Bach Choir.

He also teaches the organ and the piano at Eton College.

In 2013 he was appointed Director of Music at All Saints, Margaret Street in succession to Paul Brough. He departed from this post in November 2018.