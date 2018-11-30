The Left OutsidesFormed 2003
The Left Outsides
2003
The Left Outsides Tracks
Naming Shadows Was Your Existence
Naming Shadows Was Your Existence
Clothed In Ivy, Obscured By Dust
Clothed In Ivy, Obscured By Dust
The Third Light
The Third Light
Time Makes A Fool Of Us All
Time Makes A Fool Of Us All
The House Of The Stone Bell
The House Of The Stone Bell
The Creeping Fog
The Creeping Fog
The Third Light (6 Music Session 25 Apr 2007)
I'll Be Your Mirror (6 Music Session 25 Apr 2007)
Gower Wassail
Gower Wassail
Diamonds Are Forever
Diamonds Are Forever
You Told Your Secrets To The Sea
You Told Your Secrets To The Sea
The Shape of things to Come
To Where Your Footsteps Led
Deep Rivers Move In Silence, Shallow Brooks Are Noisy
Out Of Time, Out Of Place
Out Of Time, Out Of Place
Fallen By The Way Side (6 Music Session 25 Apr 2007)
Leaving the Frozen Butterflies Behind - Hub Session 03/10/2008
Ring Out the Bells Tonight - Hub Session 03/10/2008
Now It's Over - Hub Session 03/10/2008
Upcoming Events
8
Jun
2019
The Left Outsides, Alasdair Roberts, The Bevis Frond, Thought Forms, Angeline Morrison, Emily Jones, Sharron Kraus, Dean McPhee, Dead Sea Apes, Toby Hay, Jim Ghedi, Sound Of Yell, Makoto Kawabata, The Revolutionary Army of the Infant Jesus, Kitchen Cynics, Trappist Afterland, Stereocilia, Kohoutek, Mésange, Alison Cotton, Silver Stars of Ketchikan, Alex Rex, Ailbhe nic Oireachtaigh, Rowan Amber Mill and Jesse Poe
Cleeve House, Bath, UK
