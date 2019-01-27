Air SupplyFormed 1975
Air Supply
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtsp.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df9a1914-7fad-4900-bdd4-d7811712a2a8
Air Supply Biography (Wikipedia)
Air Supply are a soft rock duo, consisting of English singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and Australian lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock. They had a succession of hits worldwide, including eight Top Ten hits in the United States, in the early 1980s. They formed in Australia in 1975 and have included various accompanying musicians and singers. The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) inducted Air Supply into their Hall of Fame on 1 December 2013 at the annual ARIA Awards.
Air Supply Tracks
Sort by
Even The Nights Are Better
Air Supply
Even The Nights Are Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtsp.jpglink
Even The Nights Are Better
Last played on
All Out Of Love
Air Supply
All Out Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c3lns.jpglink
All Out Of Love
Last played on
Two Less Lonely People In The World
Air Supply
Two Less Lonely People In The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtsp.jpglink
Two Less Lonely People In The World
Last played on
Here I Am
Air Supply
Here I Am
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtsp.jpglink
Here I Am
Last played on
Every Woman In The World
Air Supply
Every Woman In The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtsp.jpglink
Every Woman In The World
Last played on
Lost In Love
Air Supply
Lost In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtsp.jpglink
Lost In Love
Last played on
