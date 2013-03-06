Pejman HadadiPercussionist. Born 19 February 1969
Pejman Hadadi
1969-02-19
Pejman Hadadi Biography (Wikipedia)
Pejman Hadadi (born 1969, in Tehran) is an internationally acclaimed Iranian tonbak player and Persian classical musician. In 1990 Hadadi emigrated to the United States.
In 1995 he joined Dastan ensemble.
Pejman Hadadi Tracks
Yearning to Fly
Yearning to Fly
