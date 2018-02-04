St. Davids Cathedral ChoirPembrokeshire. Formed 1132
St. Davids Cathedral Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1132
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df915199-03c1-4846-bc19-25b25d9436a2
Tracks
Sort by
God Is Here! As We His People
St. Davids Cathedral Choir
God Is Here! As We His People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Is Here! As We His People
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist