The Iron Horse was a Scottish Celtic music band formed in 1990. During the '90s the band, along with others, broadened Celtic music from its traditional roots to the wider range of music now encompassed within the Celtic music genre. From slow airs and ballads to driving instrumentals, they wrote and performed a broad spectrum of Scottish folk music. Though the band split up in 2001, due to contractual recording obligations, they reunited briefly in 2004 to record a final album.

The band was introduced to a wider audience when they created the music for the BBC TV documentary series, "The Gamekeeper" (1995). Five Hands High, one of their more notable albums, opened with 8-Step Waltz, in fact a reel, but the band is best known[citation needed] for their album Demons and Lovers' and, live, they added a drummer (Lee Agnew, also part of Dougie MacLean's band) to the band. In a further change, their 1999 tour included the accordion and keyboards of Brian McAlpine. Both had appeared on Demons and Lovers.