Edie Brickell & New BohemiansFormed 1985
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvlq.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/df87d5be-c4b5-48e4-97b2-6440b77ca4fb
Biography (Wikipedia)
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians is an alternative rock jam band that originated in Dallas, Texas, in the mid-1980s. The band is widely known for their 1988 hit "What I Am" from the album Shooting Rubberbands at the Stars. Their music contains elements of rock, folk, blues, and jazz. Following the release of their 1990 second album Ghost of a Dog, lead singer Edie Brickell left the band and married singer-songwriter Paul Simon. In 2006, she and the band launched a new web site and released a new album, Stranger Things.
What I Am
Ghost Of A Dog
Little Miss S
Love Like We Do
What I mean
