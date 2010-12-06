Abraham “Little Smokey” SmothersBorn 2 January 1939. Died 20 November 2010
Abraham “Little Smokey” Smothers
1939-01-02
Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Smokey Smothers (January 2, 1939 – November 20, 2010) was an African-American Chicago blues guitarist and singer.
His elder brother was the bluesman Otis "Big Smokey" Smothers (died 1993), with whom he was sometimes confused.
Tracks
In The Zone
Abraham “Little Smokey” Smothers
In The Zone
In The Zone
You're Gonna Miss Me
Abraham “Little Smokey” Smothers
You're Gonna Miss Me
You're Gonna Miss Me
