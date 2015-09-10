Little JinderBorn 20 February 1988
Little Jinder
1988-02-20
Little Jinder Biography (Wikipedia)
Astrid Maria Josefine Jinder (née Stove; born 20 February 1988), better known by her stage name Little Jinder, is a Swedish singer, songwriter, and producer.
Little Jinder Tracks
Inga E Som Vi E, Högt Över Marken
HNNY
Inga E Som Vi E, Högt Över Marken
Inga E Som Vi E, Högt Över Marken
Last played on
Worth The Wait (Every Single Tear)
Little Jinder
Worth The Wait (Every Single Tear)
Worth The Wait (Every Single Tear)
Last played on
Youth Blood (12th Planet & Flinch Remix)
Jinder
Youth Blood (12th Planet & Flinch Remix)
Youth Blood (12th Planet & Flinch Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Keep On Dreaming (Starkey Remix)
Little Jinder
Keep On Dreaming (Starkey Remix)
Keep On Dreaming (Starkey Remix)
Last played on
Without You
Little Jinder
Without You
Without You
Last played on
Youthblood (12th Planet & Flinch Remix)
Little Jinder
Youthblood (12th Planet & Flinch Remix)
Youthblood (12th Planet & Flinch Remix)
Last played on
